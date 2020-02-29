|
|
Thomas M. Pinkstaff
Muncie - Thomas M. Pinkstaff, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 4, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Milton O. and Dorothy M. (Cooke) Pinkstaff and graduated from Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio. He later completed his Tool & Diemaker Certification. On September 30, 1972 in Toledo, Ohio, he married Belinda K. Hummel.
Thomas worked as a Die Designer for Delaware Machine & Tool for 19 years until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Deerfield United Methodist Church in Ridgeville.
He was an exhibitor for over 25 years at the Tri-State Gas and Engine Show, proudly displaying his Des Jardin 5-6hp, Termat and Monohan 4-hp, Fuller Johnson 4-hp, International 1-1/2 hp and Roth's Country Boy Tractor. Thomas also owned an apple press and would take it to Head Start and local schools to make apple cider with the kids. He loved and cherished his grandchildren most of all and loved to take them on "bear-hunts" out in the woods.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 48 years, Belinda K. Pinkstaff of Muncie; three daughters, Barbara Bolte (husband, Jason) of Bozeman, MT, Deborah Pinkstaff of Nashville, TN and Sarah Pinkstaff of Muncie; four grandchildren, Kaitlynn Pinkstaff, Mathew Pinkstaff, Lila Bolte and Megan Bolte; one sister, Janet Hackett (husband, Richard) of Port Clinton, OH; and two brothers, Robert Pinkstaff (wife, Gloria) of Corpus Christi, TX and Lawrence Pinkstaff of Burlington, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Deerfield United Methodist Church, 7735 US 27 North, Ridgeville.
Family and friends may call at Deerfield United Methodist Church, 7735 US 27 North, Ridgeville, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Thomas M. Pinkstaff Memorial Fund c/o Belinda Pinkstaff, to be used for his grandchildren's college fund. Donations may be mailed to Mutual Bank, 1912 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie, IN 47304
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020