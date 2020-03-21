|
Thomas M. Spoerner
Muncie - Thomas M. Spoerner, 81, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Tom was born December 1, 1938 in Hammond, Indiana to Arthur H. Spoerner and Ruth Gledhill Spoerner. He graduated from Hammond High School and Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri. He received his master's degree in Art from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee and Ed.D degree in Art Education from Ball State University. He taught art for forty-two years at the elementary, junior and senior high levels, as well as, at the university level.
Tom began his teaching career in 1961 as an elementary art teacher in Mt. Healthy, Ohio. The next year he returned to Hammond to accept the K-12 art teaching position in Whiting, Indiana. He married his wife Sharon Archer Spoerner on November 23, 1963. In 1964 they moved to Murray, Kentucky where Tom accepted an Art Education position at Murray State University. He remained in that position until moving to Muncie to work on doctoral studies in 1975. After completing his Ed.D, he joined the BSU art faculty in 1978 and became coordinator of Graduate and Doctoral Programs in Art. In 1990 Thomas accepted the role of interim chairperson of the Department of Art until his official appointment in 1992. For nearly ten years he worked with the art faculty, university administration, and Ratio architects in the construction of the Art and Journalism Building. He was equally proud of the work he did to receive accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Art and Design.
Tom exhibited paintings and photographs in national, regional, and local exhibitions. He wrote a number of articles on art education and gave presentations at the state and national levels. He juried a number of local and state art exhibitions. He received the National Art Education Award in 1983 for meritorious service to the Art Education Association of Indiana, where he served thirteen years on the Executive Council as treasurer. He was inducted into the Fellows Society of AEAI in 2006. An avid golfer he served for seventeen years as the commissioner of the Ball State Men's Golf League. Tom skillfully hit two hole-in-ones at Hickory Hills Golf Club.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Sharon J. Spoerner; two sons, Michael T. Spoerner (wife, Sandy) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and William A. Spoerner (wife, Amy) of Fishers, Indiana; two grandchildren, Noah O. Spoerner of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Emily A. Spoerner of Fishers; a brother, James H. Spoerner (wife, Dolly) of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida; sister, Sharlene R. Bozack of Tempe, Arizona; sister-in-law, Kathi Archer (husband, Larry) of Michigan City, Indiana. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Audrey Spoerner; his father and mother-in-law, Albert and Annamae Archer; and his brother-in-law Sam Bozack.
As much as Tom enjoyed his career in teaching and administration, he enjoyed retirement the best. His biggest joy was visiting his family, especially the time spent with grandson Noah and granddaughter Emily.
Services for Tom will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with burial following at Jones Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Thomas M. Spoerner Art Scholarship in care of the Ball State University Foundation, Fund # 757 or the Thomas M. Spoerner Art Scholarship at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri, 63435, or the .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020