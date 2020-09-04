1/1
Thomas Patrick Higgins
Thomas Patrick Higgins

Muncie - Thomas Patrick Higgins, 63, of Muncie, passed away September 1st, 2020, following an extended illness. Born in New Jersey, he spent his early years in Princeton and Kendall Park before moving with his family to St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom was a graduate of St. Petersburg, Catholic and the University of Florida (Go Gators!). He completed a Master of Urban Planning from Ball State University and worked as a professional planner in Anderson, Westfield, Marion and with Gove Associates Engineering. Tom also had a passion for serving those with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs. Most recently, he enjoyed working at Hillcroft Services in Muncie. Tom was a proud Gift of Life Donor.

Tom had the gift of being good with people and was known for telling a great story, a joke, or finding an endearing nickname for someone. He loved his friends and family, especially his son Ryan.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Tom is survived by his son, Ryan Patrick Gray Higgins; the mother of his son, Judith I. Gray of Yorktown, Indiana; brothers, David (Rosemary Perfit) Higgins and Sean (Berty) Higgins, St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn and William Robinson, Kyle and Diana Gray; nieces Keli Higgins, Julia (Troy) Piwowarski, Emily (Jeff) Gartner; nephew Matthew (Rebekah) Kellams, and great nephew Hayden Kellams.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Higgins; father, Thomas J. Higgins; and sister, Susan Higgins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8th from 12:30 to 2:30 with Funeral Services beginning at 2:30 at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St., Anderson, Indiana, with Father Coady Owens officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Hillcroft Services

501 W. Air Park Dr.

Muncie, Indiana 47303

Alno Club

827 Riverside Ave.

Muncie, Indiana 47303

www.loosecares.com




Funeral services provided by
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
