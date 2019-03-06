|
|
Thomas Patrick Toomey
Muncie - Muncie: Thomas Patrick Toomey, 83, passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Patrick was born to Ruby May and William Toomey in Muncie attending school at Blaine Elementary and Muncie High School. Patrick was an avid woodworker and carpenter who built his own home and supplied the family with woodcrafts as keepsakes. He was employed for 30 years as an oven operator for Colonial Bakery retiring in 1987.
Surviving Patrick are his wife of 60 years Barbara, brother; Floyd C. Toomey and sister; Mariann Pamerleau.
Patrick was preceded in death by two sons; Michael Patrick Toomey and Thomas Patrick Toomey Jr., five brothers; Bill, Eugene, Howard, Lester, Jerry Toomey and sisters; Pauline Hall and Donna Burgess.
Patrick was a supporter of the Muncie Mission and requests that any Memorials be sent to them at 1725 Liberty Street Muncie, Indiana 47302.
A private family funeral will take place at a Later Date.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 6, 2019