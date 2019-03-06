Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Toomey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick Toomey


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Patrick Toomey Obituary
Thomas Patrick Toomey

Muncie - Muncie: Thomas Patrick Toomey, 83, passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Patrick was born to Ruby May and William Toomey in Muncie attending school at Blaine Elementary and Muncie High School. Patrick was an avid woodworker and carpenter who built his own home and supplied the family with woodcrafts as keepsakes. He was employed for 30 years as an oven operator for Colonial Bakery retiring in 1987.

Surviving Patrick are his wife of 60 years Barbara, brother; Floyd C. Toomey and sister; Mariann Pamerleau.

Patrick was preceded in death by two sons; Michael Patrick Toomey and Thomas Patrick Toomey Jr., five brothers; Bill, Eugene, Howard, Lester, Jerry Toomey and sisters; Pauline Hall and Donna Burgess.

Patrick was a supporter of the Muncie Mission and requests that any Memorials be sent to them at 1725 Liberty Street Muncie, Indiana 47302.

A private family funeral will take place at a Later Date.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now