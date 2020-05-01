Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Beech Grove Cemetery
Muncie - Thomas Lee Pullins, 73, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020 at the Woodland Health Care Center following an extended illness. He was born on October 13, 1946 in Livingston, Tennessee the son of Fred Thomas and Dimple (Norris) Pullins.

Thomas attended Franklin, Tennessee school and later married Lillian S. (Cooper) Jackson- Pullins on February 9, 2005 and she survives. Mr. Pullins had done odd jobs most of his life prior to becoming disabled. He was a member of the Westside Full Gospel Church.

Besides his wife of 15 years, Lillian he is survived by 1 son, William Douglas Pullins, Middletown; 1 step-daughter, Delena Briggs (Rev. William Briggs), Somerset, Kentucky; 1 step granddaughter, Tabatha Prater (Mike Collins), Anderson; 5 step great grandchildren; 3 step great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathy Pullins and Elaine Wooten; two brothers William Pullins and Grady Tayes.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Beech Grove Cemetery with Rev. William Briggs officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
