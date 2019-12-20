|
Thomas R. Leinaweaver, 89, passed away Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019, at Signature Health Care.
Thomas was born February 25, 1930, in Newport, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert Bruce and Mary Catherine (Zeigler) Leinaweaver. He grew up in Newport and graduated from Newport High School. Mr. Leinaweaver served for 7 years in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in England, where he met and married his wife, Jean. After the service, Thomas and Jean moved to Muncie.
Thomas was a Welder before working as a Supervisor with Westinghouse for 20 years, before it closed. He later retired from Delaware Machine.
Mr. Leinaweaver was a member of the Muncie Rifle Club and belonged to a bowling league for many years. Thomas was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing with his son-in-law Gregory.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jean Leinaweaver, Muncie; a daughter, Teresa "Terri" Sorrell (husband, Gregory), Muncie; two grandchildren, Cody Estep (fiancée, Tia), Westfield, and Shannon Sorrell, Fairdale, KY; a sister, Naomi Golden, Findlay, OH; a niece, Carla Kay, Ft. Wayne; a nephew, Tom Elliot, Aurora, CO; and other nieces and nephews.
Mr. Leinaweaver was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Gina Estep; and four siblings.
Private Services and private burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019