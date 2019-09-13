|
|
Thomas "Tom" Rotz
Muncie - Thomas "Tom" Rotz, 69, passed away on Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at his residence. Tom was born on March 2, 1950 to Nancy and John M. Rotz in Anderson Indiana. After graduating from Burris High School, he attended Wabash College later earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana State University. Tom enjoyed watching college sports - especially Purdue basketball and football. Most of all Tom loved to make people laugh and see the lighter side of life.
Surviving Tom are companion; Robin Odle, son; Benjamin (Jennifer) Rotz, daughters; Kirstin (Chris) Commons, Sara Rotz, step-children Jennifer Ratliff and Chris (Jennifer) Odle, grandchildren Abigail, Jack, Miles, Emilie, Cortlynn, Chance, Caden and a great-grandchild Asher.
His parents; Nancy and John and four siblings preceded Tom in death.
There will be a celebration of Tom's life at a later date.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 13, 2019