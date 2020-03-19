|
Thomas "Topper" Roy Alexander
Hartford City - Thomas "Topper" Roy Alexander, 65, passed away at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.
He was born in Hartford City on March 16, 1955 to Leo E. Alexander and Melba Ilene (Sills) Alexander. His father passed away on March 14, 1997.
Topper graduated from Blackford County High School in 1973 and retired from 3-M Company after 41 years of service. In his younger years he played adult softball. He loved to just sit outside and soak up the sun.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Melba Ilene Alexander of Hartford City; siblings, Tracy (wife, June) Alexander of Montpelier and Penny (husband, Robert) Mosley of Hartford City; brother-in-law, Rick C. Rice of Hartford City; special friends, Bill and Karen Pugh of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by siblings, Jerry L. "Jake" Alexander and Linda D. Rice.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in Wells County.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020