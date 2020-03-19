Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Roy "Topper" Alexander


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Roy "Topper" Alexander Obituary
Thomas "Topper" Roy Alexander

Hartford City - Thomas "Topper" Roy Alexander, 65, passed away at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.

He was born in Hartford City on March 16, 1955 to Leo E. Alexander and Melba Ilene (Sills) Alexander. His father passed away on March 14, 1997.

Topper graduated from Blackford County High School in 1973 and retired from 3-M Company after 41 years of service. In his younger years he played adult softball. He loved to just sit outside and soak up the sun.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, Melba Ilene Alexander of Hartford City; siblings, Tracy (wife, June) Alexander of Montpelier and Penny (husband, Robert) Mosley of Hartford City; brother-in-law, Rick C. Rice of Hartford City; special friends, Bill and Karen Pugh of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by siblings, Jerry L. "Jake" Alexander and Linda D. Rice.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in Wells County.

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -