Thomas S. Kramer
Albany - Thomas S. Kramer, age 78, Albany, died Monday August 19, 2019 at The Woodlands, Muncie, following an extended illness. Born in Delaware County on July 6, 1941, he graduated from Muncie Central High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Tom worked at Delco Battery for thirty-seven years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of Albany United Methodist Church, U.A.W. 489, and enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-two years, Carolyn F. Kramer; a daughter and caregiver: Jennifer Gollifer, Muncie; two sons: John Huff (wife: Jeanne), Hartford City, and Donald Huff, Muncie; a brother: James O. Kramer, Muncie; a sister: Carol Faye Peckham (husband: Ralph), FL; four grandchildren: Amanda Gollifer Early (husband: Chris), Ryan Gollifer, Travis Huff, and Alex Huff; two great-granddaughters, a great-grandson, and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
Services will be 12 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will take place later at Brooksburg (IN) Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 21, 2019