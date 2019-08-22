Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
More Obituaries for Thomas Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas S. Kramer


1941 - 2019
Thomas S. Kramer Obituary
Thomas S. Kramer, 78, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at The Woodlands, Muncie, after a long illness. Born July 6, 1941, he graduated from Muncie Central High School and served in the Army. He retired from Delco Battery, Muncie.
Survivors include his fifth wife, Carolyn; daughters Melissa Kramer (husband: Troy Minton), Indianapolis, and Angela Mills (husband: Joel), Fishers; a brother, James Kramer, Muncie; a sister, Carol Peckham (husband: Ralph), Florida; several stepchildren, and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Services will be noon Friday, August 23, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will be later in Brooksburg (Ind.) Cemetery. Calling hours are two hours before services Friday.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
