Thomas S. Kramer, 78, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at The Woodlands, Muncie, after a long illness. Born July 6, 1941, he graduated from Muncie Central High School and served in the Army. He retired from Delco Battery, Muncie.
Survivors include his fifth wife, Carolyn; daughters Melissa Kramer (husband: Troy Minton), Indianapolis, and Angela Mills (husband: Joel), Fishers; a brother, James Kramer, Muncie; a sister, Carol Peckham (husband: Ralph), Florida; several stepchildren, and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Services will be noon Friday, August 23, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will be later in Brooksburg (Ind.) Cemetery. Calling hours are two hours before services Friday.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019