Services
Albany United Methodist Church
125 N Broadway St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-4571
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Albany United Methodist Church
125 N. Broadway St.
Albany, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Waggaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Joe" Waggaman


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Joe" Waggaman Obituary
Thomas "Joe" Waggaman

Muncie - Thomas "Joe" Waggaman, 71, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born on August 25, 1947 in Logansport, IN, the son of Harry and Mary (Ellington) Waggaman.

Joe graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1966. After high school he joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. In 1969 he returned to Muncie, Indiana and went to Ball State University for two years.

Joe married Jo Ellen "Jodi" Selke on June 21, 1980 in Albany, IN. Joe did a little of everything he worked as a truck driver, at Boomers Fireworks, Pop Weaver in Van Buren, IN, an EMT in Dunkirk, IN, and enjoyed working part time for Harry D. Martin. Joe loved playing the drums, he was a member of the band The Aristocrats in Dunkirk. He was also President of the Dunkirk High School Band and a member of the American Legion.

Joe enjoyed tinkering, handy man work, history, science fiction books and movies, golfing, and his dachshund dog, Jo Jo. Joe especially loved fireworks and putting on his own firework shows for family, friends, and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Jo Ellen "Jodi" Waggaman; son, Patrick Waggaman (wife, Nicole); two grandchildren, Tiberius Waggaman and Zefran Waggaman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Albany United Methodist Church, 125 N. Broadway St., Albany, IN 47320.

Memorial contributions may be made to Support Our Troops, PO Box 70, Daytona Beach, FL 32115 or https://supportourtroops.org/donate/donate-online

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.