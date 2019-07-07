|
Thomas "Joe" Waggaman
Muncie - Thomas "Joe" Waggaman, 71, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born on August 25, 1947 in Logansport, IN, the son of Harry and Mary (Ellington) Waggaman.
Joe graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1966. After high school he joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. In 1969 he returned to Muncie, Indiana and went to Ball State University for two years.
Joe married Jo Ellen "Jodi" Selke on June 21, 1980 in Albany, IN. Joe did a little of everything he worked as a truck driver, at Boomers Fireworks, Pop Weaver in Van Buren, IN, an EMT in Dunkirk, IN, and enjoyed working part time for Harry D. Martin. Joe loved playing the drums, he was a member of the band The Aristocrats in Dunkirk. He was also President of the Dunkirk High School Band and a member of the American Legion.
Joe enjoyed tinkering, handy man work, history, science fiction books and movies, golfing, and his dachshund dog, Jo Jo. Joe especially loved fireworks and putting on his own firework shows for family, friends, and neighbors.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Jo Ellen "Jodi" Waggaman; son, Patrick Waggaman (wife, Nicole); two grandchildren, Tiberius Waggaman and Zefran Waggaman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Albany United Methodist Church, 125 N. Broadway St., Albany, IN 47320.
Memorial contributions may be made to Support Our Troops, PO Box 70, Daytona Beach, FL 32115 or https://supportourtroops.org/donate/donate-online
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019