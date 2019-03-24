Resources
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Muncie - Thomas Wesley Walthour, 82, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Born on June 17, 1936 to Marjorie and Wesley Walthour in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Thomas worked forty-three and a half years at Overmyer Mold in Winchester. He loved golfing and wood working. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Walthour; two sons, Jeff Walthour and Kurt Walthour (wife, Faye); two grandsons, Logan Campbell and Konner Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marjorie Ann Anderson and Helen Teighert.

Per Thomas's request no services will be held and burial will take place in Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019
