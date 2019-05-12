|
|
Thurman Donald Grantham
Muncie - Thurman Donald Grantham, 63, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended battle with colon cancer.
He was born on Tuesday, February 14, 1956, in Union City, Indiana, the son of Ira and Mary (Herman) Grantham. Thurman was an auto body man for Muncie Imports and Classics and loved restoring cars. He liked creating art, enjoyed classic cars, classic rock, and having a good time.
Survivors include his daughters, Denna, Brandi, and Lissa; grandchildren, Tristan, Bailey, and Danika; great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Gracelynn; his mother, Mary; and brothers, Lee and Roy.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his beloved wife, Marilyn.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019