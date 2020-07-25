1/1
Thurston Scott "Smitty" Smith
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thurston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thurston Scott "Smitty" Smith

Yorktown - Thurston Scott "Smitty" Smith, 72, of Yorktown, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Thurston was born on August 18, 1947 to the late Robert and Lovina (Fallis) Smith. He was a 1965 graduate of Center High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Ball State University and went on to earn a master's degree in business from Indiana Wesleyan College. Thurston was a United States Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired after 30 years at General Motors as the plant hygienist. Thurston also worked as a reserve police officer for the Muncie Police Department for 20 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, and the VFW. He enjoyed Hunting, shooting, and spending time with his family.

Thurston is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Rebecca (Monks) Winkle Smith; five children, Kelli Winkle (Noah Taylor), Jill Winkle, Angie Zielinski (Brian), Matthew Winkle (Amanda), and Amy Smith (Chris King); three grandchildren, Oakley Winkle Delancey, Madison Zielinski-Syed (Muzaffer Mahdi), and Grace Zielinski; a sister, Kelly Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.

Thurston was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Smith and Paul Cleveland.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Face masks are required.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Share a memory of Thurston and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Thurston's life with his family and community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved