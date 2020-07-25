Thurston Scott "Smitty" Smith
Yorktown - Thurston Scott "Smitty" Smith, 72, of Yorktown, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Thurston was born on August 18, 1947 to the late Robert and Lovina (Fallis) Smith. He was a 1965 graduate of Center High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Ball State University and went on to earn a master's degree in business from Indiana Wesleyan College. Thurston was a United States Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired after 30 years at General Motors as the plant hygienist. Thurston also worked as a reserve police officer for the Muncie Police Department for 20 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, and the VFW. He enjoyed Hunting, shooting, and spending time with his family.
Thurston is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Rebecca (Monks) Winkle Smith; five children, Kelli Winkle (Noah Taylor), Jill Winkle, Angie Zielinski (Brian), Matthew Winkle (Amanda), and Amy Smith (Chris King); three grandchildren, Oakley Winkle Delancey, Madison Zielinski-Syed (Muzaffer Mahdi), and Grace Zielinski; a sister, Kelly Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.
Thurston was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Smith and Paul Cleveland.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Face masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Thurston's life with his family and community.