The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fountain Square United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Fountain Square United Methodist Church
Thurston W. Duke Obituary
Thurston W. Duke

Muncie - Thurston W. Duke, 88, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 28, 1931, In Cannon County, TN the son of William G. and Goldie Jane (Parker) Duke, moved to Muncie in 1953 and attended Muncie Central High School.

Mr. Duke was employed at Borg Warner for thirty-seven years prior to his retirement in 1987 as unit manager.

He was a member of Fountain Square United Methodist Church, Daleville Masonic Lodge 730 A. and F.M., and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and gardening.

Surviving are his son, Steve Duke, Muncie; his step-daughter, Sue Fowler, Florida; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Bart Duke, Muncie; two sisters, Glenda Hahn, Muncie and Martha Jones (husband, Fred), Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of forty-five years, Beverly Duke; two step-sons, Rick and Randy Coats; a brother, Jim Duke; and a sister, Janice Dickey.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Fountain Square United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the church 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison St., Muncie, IN 47302.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 7, 2019
