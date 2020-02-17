|
Tien May
Muncie - Tien Sue (Mullikin) May, passed away early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on November 27, 1949 in Muncie, the daughter of Charles Richard and Beverly (Jones) Mullikin.
Tien graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1968 and then graduated from the Indiana Business College. Tien married the love of her life Charles S. May on August 6, 1971 in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. May had worked for Ball State University as a secretary in the Art Dept. having served a total of 42 years prior to her retirement in 2012. She is a former member of the First Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed going to Muncie Central High School ball games, supporting her grandchildren in their sports endeavors like wrestling at the Cowan Community Schools and shopping. She would regularly meet with a group of ladies every Wednesday afternoon at the Pizza King on Wheeling Ave. Tien loved spending time with her family especially the grandchildren as she would take them out for pizza in the summers as well. She cherished time with her dog Polly as well as her grand dogs.
Besides her husband of 49 years, Chuck, she is survived by 1 daughter, Erika (May) Armogum (Joshua), Noblesville; 2 sons , Chad (kelli) May, Muncie and Stephen May (Jessica), Springport; 3 grandchildren, Zack Lawson, Dalton and Jesse May, Springport; parents, Charles and Beverly Mullikin, Oakville;1 brother, Wayne Mullikin (Karen) Oakville; and a whole host of friends.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Harold and Lela Jones; her paternal grandparents, Ray and Mae Mullikin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Art Dept. at Ball State University.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020