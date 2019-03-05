Services
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany Quate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany Lou (Morgan) Quate


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tiffany Lou (Morgan) Quate Obituary
Tiffany Lou (Morgan) Quate

Dunkirk - Tiffany Lou (Morgan) Quate, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home in Portland.

She was born on March 15, 1989 in Jay County to James and Frances Jean (Whited) Morgan. She graduated from Jay County High School in 2007.

Tiffany loved her dogs and loved to fish, read and be around her family.

She is survived by her parents: James "Jim" Morgan, of Dunkirk and Frances Jean Greenwood of Tennessee, her sister Twila Morgan, and her grandfather, Jim Morgan as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton with Brian Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral home and from 12 Noon until services Thursday.

Memorials may be made in her name to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook or leave a condolence.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now