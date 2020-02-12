|
|
Tim Adkins
Muncie - Tim A. Adkins, 61, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020 at his residence following a extended illness. He was born on February 2, 1959 in Muncie the son of Donald Eugen and Ruby (McClelland) Adkins.
Tim married the love of his life, Claudia Adkins on October 16, 1998 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Adkins had worked for Finney Manufacturing in Muncie as a Supervisor for Approximately 25 years when they closed and then he found employment at Chrysler in New Castle as a machine operator for a year prior to their closing. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ in Anderson. Mr. Adkins enjoyed fishing and Hunting. To say he was a sports fan is an understatement! Especially, where it concerned the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers. Mostly, Tim treasured spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his wife of 22 years Claudia, he is survived by two sons, Scottie Allen Adkins (Cynthia) and DeWayne Adkins (Michelle), both of Muncie; two daughters Tara Wahlers (Bill) and Amanda Jeanne Atkins, both of Muncie; 5 grandsons, Timothy II, Dylan, Waylon and Spencer Adkins and August Wahlers; 2 brother, Donnie Adkins and Ronnie Atkins (Kathy), both of Muncie; 2 sisters, Christine Adkins and Tammie Couch (Jan), both of Muncie; special friends, Flora Hackworth, Steven Coy and Chris Cooper(Nikki) , all of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Nicole Durrett in 2007; his parents; 1 sister, Jacklene Dillinger; sister-in-law, Brenda Tuttle; his mother-in-law, Marcella Burton in 2009.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Bishop Justin Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday February 17, 2020, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020