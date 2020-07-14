Tim Wissel
Timothy Stephen Wissel, 43, died peacefully July 6, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center after a sudden illness.
Born February 18, 1977, in Muncie, Indiana, he was the youngest child of Angela Dresch (the late Denny Dresch), Fort Collins, CO and the late George O. Wissel.
Tim spent his entire childhood in Muncie. He attended Cowan schools and graduated in 1995. After high school, he graduated Ivy Tech Community College and went on to work at Duffy Tool & Dye.
After many years of wanting to venture south, Tim moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida in 2012 and worked for Meyer Tool. In 2014, transferred with the company and relocated to Greenville, South Carolina as a augmentation engineer. Here Tim lived his mantra, "Life is good." He fished with his buddies, hiked the Smokey Mountains, and kayaked the lakes with his pup, Kirby Mac. He met is girlfriend Chantel Dombecky in Greenville and shared his love of woodworking with her.
He is survived by his daughter Kerysten Wissel of Albany, IN; sister Christine Wissel-Perotti (Kevin) Fort Collins, CO; brothers George Wissel II (Jeni) Mooreland, IN; Andrew Wissel of Broomfield, CO and Tony Wissel (April) of Jacksonville, FL. He will be missed by his nieces Kari, Taylor, Erin and Kennedy, and nephews Peter (Bailey) and Colin, aunts, uncles and a boat load of Wissel cousins.
Tim's family is especially grateful for the excellent care provided by the entire staff of the Critical Care Unit at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Plans to celebrate Tim's life in Muncie, Indiana will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenville Humane Society where Kirby Mac was adopted. https://www.greenvillehumane.com/make-a-donation/