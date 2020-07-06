1/1
Timmy Verl Louk
1948 - 2020
Timmy Verl Louk

Ridgeville - Timmy Verl Louk, 71 of Ridgeville, IN passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Anderson, IN. He was born September 21, 1948 in Union City, IN the son of Cecil and Francis (Lockhart) Louk.

Tim had retired from Management with Hoosier Pete Convenience Stores of Indiana. He was a member of the Union City Eagles and the Moose Lodge.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Tammy Suttles (Donald Reagan) of Ridgeville, IN and Jessica Gohl of South Carolina; two sons, Timothy Louk of Bolstic, NC and Fred McClellan (wife, Tessa) of Salineville, OH; a brother, Pete Louk (wife, Sherri) of Greenville, OH; 14 grandchildren, Kody Starks (Liz), Chassity Startks (Autumn), Kaitlyn Starks (Aaron), Ginger, Sarah, Dalton, Jacob and Stephen McClellan, Kayla and Elijah Gohl, Riley, Lytia and Addie Louk; three great grandchildren; two step-children, Shirley Commons (Rob) and Ron McClellan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leon and Danny; and sisters, Sue and Connie; step-son, Jerry McClellan; and a grandson, Dillon Gohl.

There will be a private family service. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel of Union City, IN. Due to executive orders by the Governor of Indiana, social distancing is required and mask must be worn. Limited numbers will be allowed in the church at one time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
