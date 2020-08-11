Timothy "Alex" Alexander Waller
Timothy "Alex" Alexander Waller, 33, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Muncie, Indiana to Lisa Mitchell and Timothy Waller. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacq and Lorraine LaDuron; stepfather, David Mitchell; and cousins, Michael Wright and Desiree LaDuron.
At first glance, Alex was intimidating, a gentle giant, with a stature that commanded attention, but it was not his appearance that made him so notable, it was his abilities. He was disarming, an old soul who possessed sage-like wisdom. When he graciously gave you his time, you would walk away better for it. He was a man of many skills and talents, who could make or fix anything. Maybe, that's why women wanted him, and men wanted to be him.
Alex met Alexandra, the love of his life, as a student at Selma Middle School in Selma Indiana where they both attended. However, it was not until years later, that they reconnected via Facebook and their romance began. These two lovebirds resided together in Pisgah Forest, NC where they were raising three beautiful children.
Alex was a doting companion and father who was dedicated to the success of his family whom he fiercely protected. He was a devoted son, grandson, son-in-law, brother, and uncle. He did not know a stranger, and if you were lucky enough to be his friend, count yourself blessed. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. His fondest hobbies were working on cars, blacksmithing, shooting guns, and fishing.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Alexandra; children, Izzabella, Rosalyn, and Jaxon; sister, Elise Martin; brother, Corey Waller (Amber); nephews, Julius and Luke; niece, Chloe and Hannah; uncles, Jax (Dora), Jules; aunts, Linda (Russell) and their children, Emily (Joe) and Betsy (Eric) and Leigh (Michael); mother and father in-law, Phillip (Diana) Thornbro and Tammy Lin Spencer; and many loving cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 5pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the family home.
Services in Muncie, IN will be held on September 12, 2020. Time and location will be announced.
