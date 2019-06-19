Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Andrew Lowe


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Andrew Lowe Obituary
Timothy Andrew Lowe

Yorktown - Timothy Andrew Lowe, 55, passed away at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on June 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born June 1, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana the son of James and Nina (Black) Lowe.

Tim was a 1982 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He worked as a shipping manager at Knapp Supply in Muncie for 35 years. He is remembered as being all about his kids and as a very generous and helpful person.

He is survived by a son, Tim "Bub" Lowe (Payton); a daughter, Caitlyn Lowe (husband, Dylan Robinson); his parents, James and Nina Lowe; brothers, James (Joy) Lowe, Doug (Elaine) Lowe, Scott Lowe; a sister, Diana (Hal) Crouse; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Jane.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now