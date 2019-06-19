Timothy Andrew Lowe



Yorktown - Timothy Andrew Lowe, 55, passed away at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on June 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born June 1, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana the son of James and Nina (Black) Lowe.



Tim was a 1982 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He worked as a shipping manager at Knapp Supply in Muncie for 35 years. He is remembered as being all about his kids and as a very generous and helpful person.



He is survived by a son, Tim "Bub" Lowe (Payton); a daughter, Caitlyn Lowe (husband, Dylan Robinson); his parents, James and Nina Lowe; brothers, James (Joy) Lowe, Doug (Elaine) Lowe, Scott Lowe; a sister, Diana (Hal) Crouse; and several nieces and nephews.



Tim was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Jane.



Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel.



Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday.



Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019