Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Timothy Conner


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Conner Obituary
Timothy Conner

Muncie - Timothy (Tim) P. Conner, 64, of Muncie, IN passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at IUH Ball Memorial Hospital, with family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with COPD, and later, cancer. He was born August 17, 1954, the son of E. Cecil and Alice E. (Armitage) Conner.

He was a 1972 graduate of Blackford High School.

He received his Electricians degree from Ivy Tech in 1998.

Tim worked for 3M in Hartford City for 37 years, and was a member of United Steelworkers. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and special neighbors. He had a great sense of humor, and a love for life.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; two sisters, Ginny (Conner) Crone (husband, Joe) of Hartford City, IN, and Nancy (Conner) Hendershot (husband, Paul) of Lafayette, IN; sister-in-law Carmen Conner; aunt Libby (Conner) Rehse (husband, Bob); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. And his special neighbors, Paige, Harper, and Johnny. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Kathleen (Conner) Bedwell; brother, Keith Conner; and best friend Ed (wife, Jeannie) Howard.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00a.m. at Parson Mortuary, with Pastor Bruce Reynolds, Jr. officiating. A private burial service will take place at a later date.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5-8p.m., and one hour prior to the service. A special thanks to Tim's nurses at IUH Ball Hospital, who he called his Angels of the East Wing. Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 2, 2019
