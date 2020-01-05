|
|
Timothy Dungan
Dunkirk - Timothy Marco Dungan, 72, of Muncie, IN, formerly of Dunkirk, IN passed away early Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at Liberty Village Healthcare of Muncie, IN. He was born on August 31, 1947 in Portland, IN the son of Charles and Betty (Parker) Dungan.
Tim lived and attended school in Dunkirk. At the age of 18, he joined the Army, then worked the remainder of his career at Ontario Corporation as an electrician.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Cynthia Dungan (Edwin); two grandchildren, Zachary Dungan and Coby Cline; and a great granddaughter, Violet Cline. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Drew Dungan.
There will be no services. Cremation was selected. He will be laid to rest with his mother and father at Green Park Cemetery of Portland, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel of Dunkirk, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020