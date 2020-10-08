1/1
Timothy Harmon Beaty
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Harmon Beaty

Muncie - Timothy Harmon Beaty, 63, of Muncie, heartbreakingly lost his brave battle with Covid-19 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on the evening of Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1957 in Ball Memorial Hospital to Quentin and Elizabeth (Thomas) Beaty.

Tim's family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who risk their own lives in the Covid-19 and Intensive Care Units for fighting hard to save Tim while providing him with loving care. Tim's family is also extremely grateful to the Meals on Wheels delivery personnel who alerted them to Tim's poor health appearance and are truly thankful for all of their services. Finally, the family would also like to send a special thank you to all the countless number of friends and family members for praying and sending healing thoughts for Tim.

Tim is survived by siblings, Linda Beaty of League City, TX, Nancy Zearbaugh of Muncie, IN, Carol Beaty of Muncie, IN, Chris Beaty (Cynthia) of Florence, SC, and Julie Eastes (Bradley) of Muncie, IN; nieces and nephews, Brian Beaty of Kemah, TX, Lisa Johnson (Brad) of Spartanburg, SC, Eric Zearbaugh of Muncie, IN, Shea Johnson of Muncie, IN, Shelby Johnson of Denver, CO, and Brianna Beaty of Florence, SC; aunt, Ella Taylor of Jamestown, TN; uncle, Boyd Beaty of New Castle, IN; and numerous cousins throughout Muncie and the US.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Quentin F. Beaty; mother, Elizabeth June Beaty; and brothers, John M. Beaty and Thomas M. Beaty.

Tim graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1975. He led a very full, fun, and amazing life. His family is grateful for the services at the Hillcroft Center who provided Tim with early job assistance so he could become a successful and proud employee. Hillcroft also provided Tim with the experience of wonderful group trips to Hawaii, Disney World, and other places. For the past 16 years, Tim worked in the dining room at the Wendy's restaurant on McGalliard. A big heartfelt thank you to Manager, Dan Bragg, who was Tim's boss. Dan was more of a best friend to Tim than a boss and considered Tim his "best buddy."

Tim's family would also like to provide a very special thank you to the owners of Wendy's in Muncie for sponsoring the yearly Hillcroft Golf Tournament fundraiser for The Special Olympics of Delaware County. For over 5 decades, Tim participated in multiple sports in the Summer Special Olympics Indiana held each year in Terre Haute, IN. He also participated in The Special Olympics of Delaware County. Tim was a huge Colts fan. He loved all sports, but golf was his great love. In 1995, he earned the honor of being sent to The Special Olympics World Games in New Haven, CT. With the help and support of his family, Tim earned and brought home a Bronze Medal in golf.

Tim didn't know a stranger. He knew more people than could be counted. He was funny and chatted up everyone, but never failed to ask the people he knew and loved how their families and pets were doing.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Father Eric Underwood of St. Lawrence Church in Muncie will preside over the service. For those who cannot attend Tim's funeral in person, a Facebook Live event will be started at 1p EST/12n CST on 10/14. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Special Olympics Indiana in Tim's name through the online link Donate Special Olympics Indiana or by phone at 1-800-380-3071. Tim's family will receive a card for each donation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved