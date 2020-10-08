Timothy Harmon Beaty
Muncie - Timothy Harmon Beaty, 63, of Muncie, heartbreakingly lost his brave battle with Covid-19 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on the evening of Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1957 in Ball Memorial Hospital to Quentin and Elizabeth (Thomas) Beaty.
Tim's family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who risk their own lives in the Covid-19 and Intensive Care Units for fighting hard to save Tim while providing him with loving care. Tim's family is also extremely grateful to the Meals on Wheels delivery personnel who alerted them to Tim's poor health appearance and are truly thankful for all of their services. Finally, the family would also like to send a special thank you to all the countless number of friends and family members for praying and sending healing thoughts for Tim.
Tim is survived by siblings, Linda Beaty of League City, TX, Nancy Zearbaugh of Muncie, IN, Carol Beaty of Muncie, IN, Chris Beaty (Cynthia) of Florence, SC, and Julie Eastes (Bradley) of Muncie, IN; nieces and nephews, Brian Beaty of Kemah, TX, Lisa Johnson (Brad) of Spartanburg, SC, Eric Zearbaugh of Muncie, IN, Shea Johnson of Muncie, IN, Shelby Johnson of Denver, CO, and Brianna Beaty of Florence, SC; aunt, Ella Taylor of Jamestown, TN; uncle, Boyd Beaty of New Castle, IN; and numerous cousins throughout Muncie and the US.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Quentin F. Beaty; mother, Elizabeth June Beaty; and brothers, John M. Beaty and Thomas M. Beaty.
Tim graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1975. He led a very full, fun, and amazing life. His family is grateful for the services at the Hillcroft Center who provided Tim with early job assistance so he could become a successful and proud employee. Hillcroft also provided Tim with the experience of wonderful group trips to Hawaii, Disney World, and other places. For the past 16 years, Tim worked in the dining room at the Wendy's restaurant on McGalliard. A big heartfelt thank you to Manager, Dan Bragg, who was Tim's boss. Dan was more of a best friend to Tim than a boss and considered Tim his "best buddy."
Tim's family would also like to provide a very special thank you to the owners of Wendy's in Muncie for sponsoring the yearly Hillcroft Golf Tournament fundraiser for The Special Olympics
of Delaware County. For over 5 decades, Tim participated in multiple sports in the Summer Special Olympics
Indiana held each year in Terre Haute, IN. He also participated in The Special Olympics
of Delaware County. Tim was a huge Colts fan. He loved all sports, but golf was his great love. In 1995, he earned the honor of being sent to The Special Olympics
World Games in New Haven, CT. With the help and support of his family, Tim earned and brought home a Bronze Medal in golf.
Tim didn't know a stranger. He knew more people than could be counted. He was funny and chatted up everyone, but never failed to ask the people he knew and loved how their families and pets were doing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Father Eric Underwood of St. Lawrence Church in Muncie will preside over the service. For those who cannot attend Tim's funeral in person, a Facebook Live event will be started at 1p EST/12n CST on 10/14. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Special Olympics
Indiana in Tim's name through the online link Donate Special Olympics
Indiana or by phone at 1-800-380-3071. Tim's family will receive a card for each donation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.