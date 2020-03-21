|
Timothy J. Foley
Muncie - Timothy J. Foley, 65, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1955 to Orby L. Foley and Vatis M. (Kinnett) Foley.
Tim was a graduate of Wapahani High School, class of 1973. He married the love of his life, Celeste (Strohm) Foley on April 6, 1974.
He was the owner of Tim Foley Plumbing Service, Inc. for over 25 years. In 2004, he transitioned to real estate. He established Eagle Real Estate, LLC and has been Broker/Owner for the last 11 years. Well-known in the business community, Tim had been involved in many aspects of construction and property management.
Tim was a member of a local business organization, JUNTO. He was a long-time member and trustee at Westminster Presbyterian Church and involved in their prison ministry for several years. He also had attended Bethel Church. Tim enjoyed golfing and participating in golf outings with his Forever Young buddies.
True to one of his favorite mottos, "You can advertise an image, but you have to earn a reputation," Tim lived this out both professionally and personally. He showed his heart of gold by assisting others in securing housing and renovation, mentoring with his business acumen, and donating time, talent, and resources to churches, schools, and community.
Surviving family include his devoted wife of nearly 46 years, Celeste (Strohm) Foley; daughter, April Clark (husband, Craig) of Greer, SC; son, Trevor Foley (wife, Rabita) of West Lafayette, IN; daughter, Kinsey Corbett (husband, Logan) of Ellettsville, IN; grandson, Luke Corbett, the apple of his eye; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, LeEllen and Michael McCrory and Bradley and Lynn Strohm; and several nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vickie Mickler; and brother, Jerry Foley.
Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304 or the American Diabetes Association.
Due to these unprecedented times requiring limited public interaction, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020