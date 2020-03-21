Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Foley Obituary
Timothy J. Foley

Muncie - Timothy J. Foley, 65, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1955 to Orby L. Foley and Vatis M. (Kinnett) Foley.

Tim was a graduate of Wapahani High School, class of 1973. He married the love of his life, Celeste (Strohm) Foley on April 6, 1974.

He was the owner of Tim Foley Plumbing Service, Inc. for over 25 years. In 2004, he transitioned to real estate. He established Eagle Real Estate, LLC and has been Broker/Owner for the last 11 years. Well-known in the business community, Tim had been involved in many aspects of construction and property management.

Tim was a member of a local business organization, JUNTO. He was a long-time member and trustee at Westminster Presbyterian Church and involved in their prison ministry for several years. He also had attended Bethel Church. Tim enjoyed golfing and participating in golf outings with his Forever Young buddies.

True to one of his favorite mottos, "You can advertise an image, but you have to earn a reputation," Tim lived this out both professionally and personally. He showed his heart of gold by assisting others in securing housing and renovation, mentoring with his business acumen, and donating time, talent, and resources to churches, schools, and community.

Surviving family include his devoted wife of nearly 46 years, Celeste (Strohm) Foley; daughter, April Clark (husband, Craig) of Greer, SC; son, Trevor Foley (wife, Rabita) of West Lafayette, IN; daughter, Kinsey Corbett (husband, Logan) of Ellettsville, IN; grandson, Luke Corbett, the apple of his eye; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, LeEllen and Michael McCrory and Bradley and Lynn Strohm; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vickie Mickler; and brother, Jerry Foley.

Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304 or the American Diabetes Association.

Due to these unprecedented times requiring limited public interaction, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -