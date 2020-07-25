1/1
Timothy J. Foley
1955 - 2020
Timothy J. Foley

Muncie - Timothy J. Foley passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1955 to Orby L. Foley and Vatis M. (Kinnett) Foley.

A graduate of Wapahani High School, class of 1973, Tim married the love of his life, Celeste (Strohm) Foley on April 6, 1974.

Well-known in the business community, Tim was the owner of Tim Foley Plumbing Service, Inc. for over 25 years and was the Owner/Broker for Eagle Real Estate, LLC for the last 11 years.

Tim was a member of the local business organization, JUNTO; a long-time member and trustee at Westminster Presbyterian Church; and had also attended Bethel Church.

Surviving family include his wife of nearly 46 years, Celeste (Strohm) Foley; daughter, April Clark (husband, Craig) of Greer, SC; son, Trevor Foley (wife, Rabita) of West Lafayette, IN; daughter, Kinsey Corbett (husband, Logan) of Ellettsville, IN; grandsons, Luke Corbett and newest addition, Timothy Corbett; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, LeEllen and Michael McCrory and Bradley Strohm; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vickie Mickler; and brother, Jerry Foley.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1 at 11 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kris Holroyd officiating. To promote a safer environment, masks will be required, and physical distancing will be in place at the celebration of life. The celebration of life will also be livestreamed via the Westminster Presbyterian Church YouTube channel. (Westminster Church Muncie You Tube)

Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304 or the Muncie Mission Ministries, Inc., 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN 47302.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
