Services
Owen Family Funeral Home
8056 E. 500N
North Webster, IN 46555
(574) 834-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy P. "Bo" Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy P. "Bo" Collins Obituary
Timothy P. "Bo" Collins

North Webster - Timothy P. "Bo" Collins, 69, of North Webster, IN passed away at 1:17 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on July 16, 1950 in Muncie, IN to Donald Eugene Collins & Annette Jane (Nottingham) Mitchell.

He graduated in 1968 from Muncie Central High School and was married on July 1, 1975 in Muncie, IN to Julie K. Follin who survives. He retired from Muncie Fire Department after 20 years. He was the former owner of Collins and Associates in Muncie and was currently employed at Bliss McKnight Inc. as a marketing specialist for the past 20 years. He grew up and lived most of his life in the Muncie area before moving to North Webster 17 years ago.

He is survived by:

Wife - Julie Collins of North Webster

3 Sons - Paul (Sandra) Pierce of North Webster, Donald Collins of North Webster, and Casey Collins of Fort Wayne

2 Grandsons

Brother - Doug (Cheryl) Mitchell of Magee, MS

He was preceded in death by parents and brother - David Mitchell.

**Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and graveside service at Mock Addition of the North Webster Cemetery with Pastor Bob Dailey officiating. A public memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date.** Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice. To send condolences to the family of Tim Collins, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -