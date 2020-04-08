|
|
Timothy P. "Bo" Collins
North Webster - Timothy P. "Bo" Collins, 69, of North Webster, IN passed away at 1:17 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on July 16, 1950 in Muncie, IN to Donald Eugene Collins & Annette Jane (Nottingham) Mitchell.
He graduated in 1968 from Muncie Central High School and was married on July 1, 1975 in Muncie, IN to Julie K. Follin who survives. He retired from Muncie Fire Department after 20 years. He was the former owner of Collins and Associates in Muncie and was currently employed at Bliss McKnight Inc. as a marketing specialist for the past 20 years. He grew up and lived most of his life in the Muncie area before moving to North Webster 17 years ago.
He is survived by:
Wife - Julie Collins of North Webster
3 Sons - Paul (Sandra) Pierce of North Webster, Donald Collins of North Webster, and Casey Collins of Fort Wayne
2 Grandsons
Brother - Doug (Cheryl) Mitchell of Magee, MS
He was preceded in death by parents and brother - David Mitchell.
**Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and graveside service at Mock Addition of the North Webster Cemetery with Pastor Bob Dailey officiating. A public memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date.** Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice. To send condolences to the family of Tim Collins, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020