Timothy "Tim" Pierce
Muncie - Muncie: Timothy B. Pierce passed away peacefully Friday evening August 21, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Tim was born on Saturday May 3, 1958, to Betty and Phillip Pierce in Muncie. Graduating as a proud Cowan Blackhawk in 1977 he soon went to work for Borg Warner Automotive retiring after thirty years of service from local 289. He married Susan Pruitt 0n May 6, 1978 and she survives.
Survivors include loving wife of 42 years, Susan; son, Matthew Pierce; daughter, Megan (Ryan) Pierce; brothers, Mike (Debbie) Pierce, Greg (Trish) Pierce, Jeff (Janet) Pierce and sister Christine (Mike) Schrader. Tim also has many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews that will miss him. He will be missed by his dog Ezra and grand-dog Whitman who brought joy to Tim's life.
His parents Betty and Phillip preceded Tim in passing.
A memorial service at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, to celebrate Tim's life will be held on Thursday August 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Friends may call from 5-7 pm at the Funeral Home.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com