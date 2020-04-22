|
Tina Marie (Gray) Patterson
Frankton - Tina Marie (Gray) Patterson, 55, resident of Frankton, passed away at Community Hospital of Madison County in Anderson on April 18, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, November 6, 1964, the daughter of John and Betty Jean Funkhouser Gray and had worked for 10 years for the Anderson Herald Bulletin as well as being a CNA for local Home Healthcare.
She had lived in Frankton for over five years and was a member of the Glad Tidings Church of God.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Archie Alan Eugene Patterson of Frankton, mother, Betty Jean Gray of Greenwood, children; Anthony (Brittany) Gray of Bowling Green, KY, Virginia East of Sharpsville, Indiana, Jessica Dellinger of Silver Springs, MD, Ivan Dellinger of Frankton, Archie PW Patterson (Autumn) of Anderson, and Jerry Patterson (Kailin) of Anderson, 12 grandchildren, 1 brother, Robert Garrett (Tammy) of Bedford, sisters; Judy Evans of Greenwood, Ruby Farrar of Florida, Linda Farrar of Indianapolis, Sue Adair of Kokomo, and Patty Patterson of Frankton, several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Daleville with burial in Saunders Cemetery. CDC restrictions due to the Covid 19 virus will be in place for the safety of the family both at the funeral home and cemetery.
