Tina Marie Wilson, 57, passed away surrounded by her family April 8, 2020 after a courageous battle. She was born April 5, 1963 in Peoria, Illinois to the late Amil Vance and Clara Daniels (Hobbs). She attended Monroe Central High School, and later attended Ivy Tech to earn her certification as an activities director. She was a hard worker who cared for the people she looked after at Hillcroft. Tina was an avid photographer, and would document her travels with her loving husband, James, going on cruises together and spending time with her family. Above all, Tina was a helper to people and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tina is survived by her loving husband, James Wilson; Daughter, Shawnna (Will) Meranda; Son, Cody Wilson; Sister, Betty Neely; Brothers, Kimber and Jerry Vance; Grandson, Will (Gus); Uncle, Don (Connie) Hobbs; Special Aunt and Uncle, Pauline and Orin Bennet; Brother-in-law, Bob (Terri) Wilson; Sisters-in-Law, Terri (Darrel) Graham and Sharon (Matt) O'Bryant; Several step-brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father.
Due to the public regulations surrounding the times, a Celebration of Life for Tina will be held at a later date to honor her memory.
