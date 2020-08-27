Tinsley Danyelle Moore
Daleville - Tinsley Danyelle Moore, born in Indianapolis Tuesday August 11, 2020, departed life Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Riley Hospital for Children. She is the daughter of Justin & Amanda (Davis) Moore, Daleville; other family members include a brother: Noah Segraves, Eaton/Daleville; sister: Arionna Segraves, Eaton/Daleville; grandparents: Randy & Jodi Davis, Redkey, Terry & Kim Moore, Daleville, and Terri Spottsville, Yorktown; great-grandparents: Jewelene Davis, Ridgeville, Echo Wyne Thomas, Muncie, and Wanda Moore & Thurston Wilson, Daleville; uncles and aunts: Jerrod & Autumn Moore, Springport, Jacob Moore & Sarah Snider, Mooreland, Rodney & Loretta Spottsville, Atlanta, GA, and Raymon & Tammy Spottsville, Atlanta, GA; also surviving are several cousins.
She is preceded in death by a grandfather: Fred Spottsville, Jr.; great-grandparents: Danny L. Davis, Grover Wyne, Charles Robert Moore, Robert Earl & Roma Jean McCoy, Rose Ellen Prater, and uncle: Jason Moore.
Services will be 5 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service.
Visiting hours will be held Monday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Riley Hospital for Children; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.