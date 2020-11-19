Todd Andrew Rench
Yorktown - Todd Andrew Rench, 52, passed away early Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born April 13th, 1968 in Muncie, IN and was the son of the late Robert Gene & Brenda Ann (Roberts) Rench.
Todd was a 1986 graduate of Yorktown High School. He proudly and honorably served in his country in the United States Army, being stationed in Germany. Todd was the co-owner of Ace Construction & Remodeling Inc. A people person is definitely how you could describe him. He didn't know a stranger and his impact on anyone he encountered was big. A go-getter personality was who he was and there wasn't a single thing he'd ever be afraid to endeavor on. He had big dreams and he worked very hard everyday to achieve them all. His pride was in his work but the true riches in his life were his family. He loved all of his family hard and he loved them deep; it was truly an unconditional love. Nothing was more important to Todd then knowing his family was always taken care of. Any moment with him he made fun and you were sure to be laughing at something he did or said.
He was a member of the JAR Church and would always serve wherever and whenever he could. He loved the Lord and listening to his granddaughter say grace was one of his favorite things. Antiquing, auctions, and collecting was a true joy for him and if he wanted it he was going to bargain for it and buy it. The Colts were his team and he loved going to watch the games with his season tickets. He was a happy man with a contagious laugh and his knowledge for so many things was endless. He left more than a mark on this world and his legacy will always live on.
Todd is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Jennifer Lynn (Gillespie) Rench of Yorktown; his mother Carol Ann (Barley) Rench of Yorktown; mother in law Patricia (Fights) Gillespie of Muncie; three sons Joshua Rench (Sarah) of Yorktown; Seth Rench of Muncie; Mick Hart (Jeselyn) of Alexandria; one granddaughter Oakley Rench of Yorktown; one sister Debbie Dorman (Bill) of Muncie; three brothers Joe Dargo (Stephanie) of Yorktown; Tony Dargo (Katie) of Pendleton and Chuck Dargo (Chris) of DeMont, IN; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents a brother Robert "Robbie" Rench preceded him in death.
Memorial Services for Todd will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road, with Pastor Chris Bunch officiating. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and Indiana State mandate, social distancing and masks will be required at the mortuary and cemetery.
