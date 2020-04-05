|
|
Todd E. Cravens
Alexandria - Todd E. Cravens, age 54, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence following a sudden illness. Todd was born in Muncie on June 26, 1965, the son of Arvil and Judith (Parkison) Cravens. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1983. He served in the Army National Guard. Todd was employed as a sales representative his entire career, most recently with ACE Construction and Remodeling in Anderson. Todd enjoyed softball, bowling, golfing, fishing, camping, trail riding, watching trains, and doing whatever he could to make everyone else around him smile. He spent his most recent years riding and caring for his beloved horses.
Todd is survived by his loving and devoted life partner; Chasey Howells, his two daughters; Sidney and Morgan Cravens, step-children; Chase Howells, Ivy potter (Jake Potter), Evan Howells (Hali Hanlin), Eden Howells (Casey Smalley), grand son; Wade Potter, three brothers, Gary (Rita) Cravens, Michael (Cindy) Cravens and Randy (Debbie) Cravens, several nieces and a nephew, and his horses.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil & Judith Cravens
Out of respect for person and public safety, private immediate family services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020