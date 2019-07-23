Tom "Tommy" Chandler, Jr.



Muncie - Tom "Tommy" Chandler, Jr., 55, passed away Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at his residence.



He was born in Muncie on August 9, 1963, the son of Tom Chandler, Sr. and Emilie (Monroe) Grayson and attended Delta and Wapahani High Schools.



Tommy was employed at Tremco as a journeyman roofer until 2014.



He was car crazy (buying, selling, trading, and tinkering). Tommy enjoyed the Madison Street cruise-ins and doing burn outs. He was also an avid NASCAR fan attending several races and took pride in beating his family in NASCAR fantasy racing. Tommy especially enjoyed socializing with family and friends.



Surviving are his wife of thirty-three years, Sheri; his daughter, Brooke Chandler (husband, Shawn), El Mirage, AZ; two brothers, Gene Tweedy, Muncie and Steve Tweedy (wife, Dee), Yorktown; a sister-in-law, Sheila Tweedy, Muncie; a step-brother, Bob Parkinson, Muncie; a step-sister, Kris Terrell Muncie; a uncle, Frank Chandler; a special friend, Gizz Jones; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his step-mother, Marjorie Chandler.



A Celebration of his life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019