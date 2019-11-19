Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
Albany - Tom DeVoe, age 63, Albany, died unexpectedly Monday November 18, 2019 at home. Born in Muncie on August 4, 1956, he was a graduate of Delta High School. Tom was a self-employed plasterer for several years before retiring. He was a Past Exulted Ruler of the Elks Lodge in Dunkirk and belonged to the plasterer's union.

Survivors include a son: Ryan Holtzclaw (significant other: Chanel Reynolds), Indianapolis; a brother: Rick DeVoe (wife: Deborah), Smiths Grove, KY, and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald & JoAnna (Atkinson) DeVoe, his twin brother: Tim DeVoe, and 2 sisters: Pamela DeVoe and Elizabeth Thomas.

Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will take place later at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 3 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
