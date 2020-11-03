Tom Fink
Redkey - Tom Fink, 97, passed away October 20, 2020.
He was born in Muncie on November 25,1922, the son of Leroy and Laura Fink.
He was a 1941 graduate of Yorktown High School. He served his country in the US Army Second Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron in World War II earning a Purple Heart.
Tom retired from Marsh Supermarkets in 1985 after 30 years.
He loved spending time with his family and friends and watching sports. He loved to travel and spent many years in Florida.
Those left to share his memory include his children; Karen Bradford (Donald), Margaret Huffman (Robert), Paul Johnson (Debbie), Sister; Idella Lennington. Grandchildren; Melissa Seabaugh (Greg), Robert Huffman (Laura), Bradley Johnson (Christine), Lisa Eckerty (Kevin), Kristy Willis (Aaron), and Brett Johnson (Kelli), 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at Jones Cemetery.
We wish to thank Jim and Carol Vanpelt and Via Quest Hospice for his end of life care.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com