Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
Tommie H. Hogan


1948 - 2019
Tommie H. Hogan Obituary
Tommie H. Hogan

Muncie - Tommie H. Hogan of Muncie, IN passed away September 18, 2019, at the Community Hospital in Anderson, IN. after a lengthy illness. Tommie was born January 17, 1948 in Nettleton, MS., to the union of Roosevelt and Erma Finnie Hogan. Tommie graduated from Southside High school in 1966, and he was a cross country track runner. Tommie loved model trains especially the engines, and he also loved to travel. He was employed at General Motors for 33 yrs working in various positions and he continued to constantly work hard even after retirement. He leaves to cherish in memory of his daughter, Thomra Scott, five grandchildren; Le'Asia Thompson, Aireyon Scott, Janiquia Scott, Synphany Weaver, and Tarell Rogers, two great grandchildren; Alasia Thompson and Devasico Jackson, a sister Loretta Isom of Muncie, his brother Willie Hogan (wife Severlee) of Muncie, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, cousins and a dear friend Vernal Hawkins aka "Hawk".

Preceding Tommie in death are his parents; Roosevelt and Erma Finnie Hogan, brothers; Cornelius Jernigan, Lee Andrew Jernigan, Theodore Jernigan, and sisters; Myrtle Hughes, Virgina Johnson and Janetta Clark. Services Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN. Services at 12:00pm and Viewing at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service Muncie, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 26, 2019
