Tommie Joe Wright
Muncie - Tommie Joe Wright, 81, went to be with his heavenly father, Thursday night, June 18, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born June 30, 1938 in Muncie and was the son of the late Maurice and June (Fuhrman) Wright.
Tommie was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a graduate of Muncie Central Class of 1957. Tommie proudly and honorably served his country in the Army National Guard. His son Matthew, who is a veteran of the Iraqi War, took his dad on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in May 2018. He worked with his father, brother Jerry at M. Wright Construction. In 1971 Tommie and his wife Janet bought Epperson Pool Inc and they ran it until their retirement and sold the business in 1991. Tommie was a building mechanic in the housing department until his retirement from Ball State University. He worked on the building of the Muncie Drag Way and was a member of the Rod Benders Car Club. Tommie loved fishing and hunting with his best friends Bob Eiler, Lee Brammer and son Michael. He was a member of the AA Club and spent 4 years as a group leader for couples in recovery. Tommie was a member of the College Avenue Methodist Church, where he helped in the building and erecting of the church steeple. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Odd Fellows Lodge, Delaware County Trotter and Pacers Association and a charter member of the Indiana Swimming Pool & Spa Association.
Tommie is survived by his loving wife Janet Elaine (Epperson) Wright of Muncie; three children Michael McCamet Wright of Muncie, Minde Michelle (Wright) Ripberger of Wabash and Matthew Maurice Wright of Westfield; nine grandchildren John Michael Wright, Taya Dawn Paul, Kody Ray, Kyle Ray (Natalie), Austin Ripberger, Angelique Ripberger, Carlie Ripberger, Owen Eli Wright and Madison Elaine Wright; his brother Jerry M. Wright (Janet Elaine) of Muncie. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Wright Barns and a grandson Michael Lee Wright.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago IL 60674.
Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Muncie - Tommie Joe Wright, 81, went to be with his heavenly father, Thursday night, June 18, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born June 30, 1938 in Muncie and was the son of the late Maurice and June (Fuhrman) Wright.
Tommie was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a graduate of Muncie Central Class of 1957. Tommie proudly and honorably served his country in the Army National Guard. His son Matthew, who is a veteran of the Iraqi War, took his dad on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in May 2018. He worked with his father, brother Jerry at M. Wright Construction. In 1971 Tommie and his wife Janet bought Epperson Pool Inc and they ran it until their retirement and sold the business in 1991. Tommie was a building mechanic in the housing department until his retirement from Ball State University. He worked on the building of the Muncie Drag Way and was a member of the Rod Benders Car Club. Tommie loved fishing and hunting with his best friends Bob Eiler, Lee Brammer and son Michael. He was a member of the AA Club and spent 4 years as a group leader for couples in recovery. Tommie was a member of the College Avenue Methodist Church, where he helped in the building and erecting of the church steeple. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Odd Fellows Lodge, Delaware County Trotter and Pacers Association and a charter member of the Indiana Swimming Pool & Spa Association.
Tommie is survived by his loving wife Janet Elaine (Epperson) Wright of Muncie; three children Michael McCamet Wright of Muncie, Minde Michelle (Wright) Ripberger of Wabash and Matthew Maurice Wright of Westfield; nine grandchildren John Michael Wright, Taya Dawn Paul, Kody Ray, Kyle Ray (Natalie), Austin Ripberger, Angelique Ripberger, Carlie Ripberger, Owen Eli Wright and Madison Elaine Wright; his brother Jerry M. Wright (Janet Elaine) of Muncie. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Wright Barns and a grandson Michael Lee Wright.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago IL 60674.
Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.