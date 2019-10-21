Services
Deacon Tommy Julius Nabors

Deacon Tommy Julius Nabors Obituary
Deacon Tommy Julius Nabors

March 16, 1935 -

October 14, 2019

On the afternoon of October 14, 2019 at Baptist Hospital Golden Triangle the Lord sent an angel from Heaven to whisper to Tommy Julius Nabors a message "Well done thou good and faithful servant, come on to me and take your rest."

Tommy was born March 16, 1935 in Pickensville, Alabama to Marcellus and Sarah Cunningham Nabors. Tommy matriculated in the Columbus school system. After school he moved to Muncie, Indiana where he met the love of his life Maryann Nabors to whom one son was conceived. Tommy worked as a railroad engineer with CSX Railroad for 43 years until his retirement.

Tommy was a faithful and devoted Deacon of Antioch Baptist Church of Muncie, Indiana until his passing.

Tommy is preceded in death by his loving wife Maryann Nabors, parents; Marcellus and Sarah Nabors. Sisters; Trudy Knight, Lillian Sharp, Lola Grace Nabors. Brothers; Edward Lewis Nabors, Roosevelt Nabors and Marvin Nabors.

He leaves his legacy and memories to his son Joenathian Ziaire Nabors; 4 grandchildren, Josiah Ziaire, Jeremiah Ky're, Sarah Nicole Nabors and Isaiah Dominique Foster all of Muncie, IN. Bonus son William Watson of Muncie, IN. Sister, Margie (Glen) West of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Brothers, Robert (Deborah) Nabors of Columbus, MS; Jesse (Rebecca) Nabors of Stockton, CA and Marcellus (Willie Mae) Nabors of Columbus, MS. In-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Services to be held at the Antioch Baptist Church, Muncie, IN on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12 Noon, with calling 2 hours prior to services at 10 am, and interment to take place at Garden of Memory, Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
