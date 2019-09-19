|
|
Tommye E. Browning
Muncie - Tommye E. Browning, 73, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 25, 1945 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the son of Tommie E. and Delema Mae (Faubion) Browning and graduated from Royerton High School in 1963.
On September 4, 1965 in Muncie, he married Nancy K. Lotz. Tommye served his country honorably in the Indiana National Guard, 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam Era.
Tommye worked for Maxon Corporation for 35 years, until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Elks; Moose Lodge #33; Whitney AF & M #229,32nd Degree Master Mason; the Shrine Club; Maplewood Golf Club and friends of Bill W. since 1987.
He enjoyed golfing and traveling the U.S. with Nancy for golf and sight-seeing trips. Tommye and Nancy were proud residents on Waid Avenue for 50 years where he took great pride in his yard and home.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy K. Browning of Muncie; one daughter, Jennifer J. Browning (husband, Greg Rodman) of Georgetown, IN and Nik L. Browning of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Kyle Brengman, Nichole Rodman and Casey Rodman; and one sister, Dee Dee Orrick (husband, Jack) of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Cremation will take place.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alno Club, 827 N. Riverside, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 19, 2019