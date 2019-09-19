Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommye Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommye E. Browning


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommye E. Browning Obituary
Tommye E. Browning

Muncie - Tommye E. Browning, 73, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on September 25, 1945 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the son of Tommie E. and Delema Mae (Faubion) Browning and graduated from Royerton High School in 1963.

On September 4, 1965 in Muncie, he married Nancy K. Lotz. Tommye served his country honorably in the Indiana National Guard, 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam Era.

Tommye worked for Maxon Corporation for 35 years, until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Elks; Moose Lodge #33; Whitney AF & M #229,32nd Degree Master Mason; the Shrine Club; Maplewood Golf Club and friends of Bill W. since 1987.

He enjoyed golfing and traveling the U.S. with Nancy for golf and sight-seeing trips. Tommye and Nancy were proud residents on Waid Avenue for 50 years where he took great pride in his yard and home.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy K. Browning of Muncie; one daughter, Jennifer J. Browning (husband, Greg Rodman) of Georgetown, IN and Nik L. Browning of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Kyle Brengman, Nichole Rodman and Casey Rodman; and one sister, Dee Dee Orrick (husband, Jack) of Muncie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Cremation will take place.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alno Club, 827 N. Riverside, Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now