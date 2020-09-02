1/1
Tony Hellis
1948 - 2020
Tony Hellis

Terre Haute - Anthony Paul "Tony" Hellis, age 72, of Terre Haute, IN passed away at 4:50 pm August 28, 2020, in Union Hospital, Terre Haute, IN. Tony was born April 11, 1948, in Muncie, IN, to Charles Anthony Hellis and Mable Inez Smith Hellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Linda Bright of Albany and Janice Loehmann of Terre Haute and one newborn niece. He is survived by two brothers, Lawrence (Larry) Hellis (Peggy) of NC and Philip Hellis (Paula) of New Mexico, 9 nieces and nephews, and 17 great nieces and nephews and one on the way.

Tony worked at Hardware Supply Company of Terre Haute from when he graduated from Wiley High School until they closed. He was well known in the area as the only person who hand made bandsaw blades.

In his free time, Tony loved spending time outdoors working in the yard and fishing every chance he got.

Cremation has been chosen per Tony's wishes.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 615 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 or the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markwell Funeral Home - Casey
200 N. Central Ave.
Casey, IL 62420
217-932-2131
