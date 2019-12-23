|
|
Tony L. Walker
Muncie - Tony L. Walker was born on June 2, 1953 to Benjamin T. and Alma (Sanders) Walker of Muncie, Indiana. He departed this temporary life to begin an everlasting life with Christ on December 15, 2019 at Signature Health Care, Muncie.
Tony retired from General Motors of Anderson after several years of services.
Tony leaves to cherish his memories: his mother: Katrina (Rev. Douglas) Rollins of Muncie, his children: Tonisha (Joseph , companion) Walker of Memphis, TN, Kevin Walker, Pamela (Richard Ivy, fiancé') Walker, Chandler Johnson all of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tracie Johnson of Muncie; two sisters: Julie Ross, Mary (Richard, companion) Taylor of Muncie, five brothers: Scotty (wife, Kathy), Jason (Angie Smith, companion, Ronald "Damon" Walker all of Muncie, Jeffery (wife, Tamra) Walker of Dallas, Ga., three stepsisters: Faye (Michael ) Long, Mildred Glenn all of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dianna Mauldin (Johnny B., companion) of Muncie; five stepbrothers: Dwight (wife, Tammy) of Muncie, Bobby Wayne Rollins, Joseph (wife, Collette) Rollins both of Indianapolis, Paul Douglas Rollins of Kansas City, Mo.; grandparents: Charles (Erma) Green Sr. of Muncie; eighteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dr. Benjamin T and Alma (Sanders) Walker; grandparents: Rev. Ardell and Elizabeth Sanders, and Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin J. Walker; two brothers: Kevin and Terry Walker
Funeral service will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 12pm at Church of the Living God, 1120 E. Washington St., Muncie, Indiana 47305, where calling hours will be held 10am-12pm. Burial: Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019