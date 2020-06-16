Tonya D. Jones Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonya D. Jones Anderson

Tonya D. Jones Anderson, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. There will be a Viewing only Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved