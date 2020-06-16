Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonya D. Jones Anderson



Tonya D. Jones Anderson, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. There will be a Viewing only Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









