Torren Burgess


1957 - 2019
Torren Burgess Obituary
Torren Burgess

Torren S. Burgess, 62, of Mooreland passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 21, 1957 in Muncie, Indiana, a son of the late William and Dorla (Mann) Burgess.

He had been employed at Stoney Creek Construction Company and formerly at the Torrance Daily Breeze Newspaper in California for 23 years. Torren enjoyed farming, collecting antique tractors, road trips to California, watching & playing basketball, cooking and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Stacy (Slagle) Burgess; two children, Samantha Burgess and Tanner Burgess, both at home; brother, William (Jill) Burgess of Palos Verdes, California; sister, Janice (Vince) Delmonico of Huntington Beach, California; half brother, Jay (Tiffany) Williamson of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents who raised him Elmer & Glenna Mann.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be given to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. You may express condolences or share a memory of Torren at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
