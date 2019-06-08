|
Toyce Ann (Harnish) Davis
Dallas, NC - Toyce Ann (Harnish) Davis, passed away, Thursday May 23, 2019 in Dallas, North Carolina following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Muncie, IN on August 25, 1958 to the late George O. and Shirley Harnish and graduated from Muncie Southside.
Toyce loved NASCAR and music, especially Elvis Presley. She cherished spending her time with family and was very devoted to her grandchildren. She always looked forward to their annual family NASCAR camping trips.
Surviving are her sons, Gary and Mike Davis; daughter, Linda Davis; grandchildren, Alexandria Davis, Samantha Davis and Vincent Davis; her brothers, Randy Harnish (wife Thanh), George R. (wife Sarah); as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a niece Miranda Harnish.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the VFW in Gastonia, NC. Arrangements for a celebration of life for family and friends in Indiana will be forthcoming.
Published in The Star Press on June 8, 2019