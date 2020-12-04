Tracy Lee Shelby



Muncie - Tracy Lee Shelby, 59 of Muncie, passed away at IU Ball Memorial hospital on November 26, 2020. Tracy was born on September 24, 1961 at the Community Hospital in Anderson, IN. Tracy worked at Gill Brothers furniture in Muncie, Indiana for over 10 years and attended Muncie Central High School. Tracy enjoyed reading, collecting knives, guitars, books etc., and racing go Karts with friends. Tracy was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Virginia Walton (Grandma Ginny), Grandfather Wayne Brown, and his brother Jamie King. Tracy is survived by three sons and their mother Kim (Baker) Laffoon, Brennen Shelby, Austin Shelby, and Brant Shelby (Callie). His mother, Patty Stutts, and father Jerry Shelby Sr. Tracy is survived by brothers, Brian King, Kevin King, and Jerry Shelby Jr. Tracy is survived by sisters, Tammy (King) Gray, Tina (King) Brown, Melody (King) Kuznik, Lisa (Shelby) Barker, and Laura (Shelby) Alexander. Tracy is survived by several aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be sent to 408 S. Prestwick Ln. Yorktown, IN, 47396. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









