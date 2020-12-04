1/1
Tracy Lee Shelby
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Lee Shelby

Muncie - Tracy Lee Shelby, 59 of Muncie, passed away at IU Ball Memorial hospital on November 26, 2020. Tracy was born on September 24, 1961 at the Community Hospital in Anderson, IN. Tracy worked at Gill Brothers furniture in Muncie, Indiana for over 10 years and attended Muncie Central High School. Tracy enjoyed reading, collecting knives, guitars, books etc., and racing go Karts with friends. Tracy was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Virginia Walton (Grandma Ginny), Grandfather Wayne Brown, and his brother Jamie King. Tracy is survived by three sons and their mother Kim (Baker) Laffoon, Brennen Shelby, Austin Shelby, and Brant Shelby (Callie). His mother, Patty Stutts, and father Jerry Shelby Sr. Tracy is survived by brothers, Brian King, Kevin King, and Jerry Shelby Jr. Tracy is survived by sisters, Tammy (King) Gray, Tina (King) Brown, Melody (King) Kuznik, Lisa (Shelby) Barker, and Laura (Shelby) Alexander. Tracy is survived by several aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be sent to 408 S. Prestwick Ln. Yorktown, IN, 47396. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved