Trenton R. Thornburg
Trenton R. Thornburg

Franklin - Trenton R. Thornburg, age 25, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born January 8, 1995 in Muncie, Indiana, he is the son of Susan Moeller Bohman and Mark Thornburg.

Trent is survived by his mother Susan Bohman of Batesville, Indiana; father Mark Thornburg of Albany, Indiana; stepfather Dale Bohman of Hamburg, Indiana; sister Kayla Bork of Petersburg, Michigan; brothers Branson Thornburg of Monroe, Michigan, Devin Childers of Louisville, Kentucky, Matthew Thornburg of Batesville, Joseph Bohman of Hamburg; grandparents Patricia and Richard Moeller of Hamburg, Regina and Willard Williamson of Muncie, Indiana and step grandparents Paula and Richard Bohman of Hamburg.

Trent will be cremated. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until Noon Wednesday, June 10th, at the Weigel Funeral Home in Batesville. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church with Rev. Carl Langenderfer O.F.M. officiating. The family requests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Riley's Children's Hospital. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
