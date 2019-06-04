|
|
Treva Claflin
Muncie - Treva Claflin,95, of Saint Marys, died 1:15 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Grande Lake Health Center, Saint Marys.
She was born January 17, 1924, in Saint Marys, the daughter of Gerald and Laura (Kettler) Brodbeck.
She married Billy A. Claflin on June 24, 1943; he preceded her in death on October 9, 2001.
She is survived by her children: Bill (Bonnie) Claflin of Muncie, Indiana; Trevalee (Mike) Whistler of Union City, Indiana.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mike Rooney of Seattle, Washington; Joe (Renae) Rooney of Muncie; Heather Claflin of Muncie; Pastor Mick Whistler of Washington Courthouse, Ohio.
She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sisters: Wilma Heil of Saint Marys; Laura Lee (Don) Burger of Saint Marys. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents;her husband;her siblings: Irma Mesarvey; Esther Cisco; Vernon Brodbeck; Albert Brodbeck; Bernard Brodbeck Doris Grimm; Beatrice Meyers; Alma Cisco.
Treva was a graduate of Saint Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker, and a member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ in Saint Marys. She will be remembered for her kindness to others, and her great sense of humor.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Saint Marys. Treva's grandson, Pastor Mick Whistler, will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to Treva's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019