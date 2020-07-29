1/1
Treva K. Balfour
Treva K. Balfour

Muncie - Treva K. Balfour, 59, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born on May 31, 1961, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of John J. and Loretta K. (Flowers) Smith and graduated from Northside High School in 1979. She was lovingly raised by her step-dad, James C. Robertson.

Treva worked as a nurse for Golden Living Center for 33 years. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, going to Wal-Mart and Target, sending boxes to Twiggy, enjoyed watching western movies, TMC and GRIT. She loved animals, flowers, shopping and looking nice.

Surviving are her husband, Kevin L. Balfour, Sr. of Muncie; three daughters, Delena Kay Davis of Indianapolis, Helena Smith of Houston, TX and Courtney Davis of Indianapolis; one grandson, John Thomas of Houston; her step-dad, James C. Robertson (wife, Idelle) of Muncie; one sister, Shawn Dentel of Dayton, OH; one brothers, Terrance M. Stevens Smith of Rochester, NY; her ex-husband of 22 years, Lionel Davis of Muncie; six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, James Robertson, Jr. and Malon Calhoun.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Edward Long, Jr. officiating. Cremation will take place following services.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting that everyone wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
